Madhyamam
    Pathanamthitta
    date_range 21 Oct 2025 9:23 AM IST
    21 Oct 2025 9:23 AM IST

    പന്തളം രാജകുടുംബാംഗം അന്തരിച്ചു

    പന്തളം രാജകുടുംബാംഗവും കൈപ്പുഴ മാളിക കൊട്ടാരത്തിൽ പരേതയായ രേവതി നാൾ ലക്ഷ്മി തമ്പുരാട്ടിയുടെയും പരേതനായ കോളശ്ശേരി ജാതവേദൻ നമ്പൂരിയുടെയും മകൻ വിശാഖം നാൾ രാജ രാജ വർമ്മ ( രാജീവൻ ) 67 വയസ്സ്നിര്യാതനായി.

    ഭാര്യ ശോഭന മക്കൾ രാഖി പി. വർമ്മ , രശ്മി പി. വർമ്മ. മരുമക്കൾ മനോജ്‌ വർമ്മ ( തിരുവല്ല) , സജീവ് (കോട്ടയം A R ക്യാമ്പ്‌ ASI)

    ആശൂലം ആയതിനാൽ പന്തളം വലിയകോയിക്കൽ ധർമ്മ ശാസ്താ ക്ഷേത്രം അടച്ചു . ശുദ്ധി ക്രിയകൾക്കു ശേഷം നവംബർ 1 ന് തുറക്കും . ശവസംസ്കാരം കാഞ്ഞിരപള്ളിയിലെ മകളുടെ വസതിയിൽ വെച്ച്

    TAGS:Death Newspandalamroyal family
