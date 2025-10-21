പന്തളം രാജകുടുംബാംഗം അന്തരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
21 Oct 2025 9:23 AM IST
21 Oct 2025 9:23 AM IST
പന്തളം രാജകുടുംബാംഗം അന്തരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Pandalam royal family member passes away
പന്തളം രാജകുടുംബാംഗവും കൈപ്പുഴ മാളിക കൊട്ടാരത്തിൽ പരേതയായ രേവതി നാൾ ലക്ഷ്മി തമ്പുരാട്ടിയുടെയും പരേതനായ കോളശ്ശേരി ജാതവേദൻ നമ്പൂരിയുടെയും മകൻ വിശാഖം നാൾ രാജ രാജ വർമ്മ ( രാജീവൻ ) 67 വയസ്സ്നിര്യാതനായി.
ഭാര്യ ശോഭന മക്കൾ രാഖി പി. വർമ്മ , രശ്മി പി. വർമ്മ. മരുമക്കൾ മനോജ് വർമ്മ ( തിരുവല്ല) , സജീവ് (കോട്ടയം A R ക്യാമ്പ് ASI)
ആശൂലം ആയതിനാൽ പന്തളം വലിയകോയിക്കൽ ധർമ്മ ശാസ്താ ക്ഷേത്രം അടച്ചു . ശുദ്ധി ക്രിയകൾക്കു ശേഷം നവംബർ 1 ന് തുറക്കും . ശവസംസ്കാരം കാഞ്ഞിരപള്ളിയിലെ മകളുടെ വസതിയിൽ വെച്ച്
