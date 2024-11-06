Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Pathanamthitta
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Nov 2024 3:17 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Nov 2024 3:17 PM GMT

    പോർക്കോലിൽ ജാനകിയമ്മ നിര്യാതയായി

    janakiyamma 908987
    കോഴഞ്ചേരി: ആറൻമുള മല്ലപ്പുഴശ്ശേരി പോർക്കോലിൽ പരേതനായ രാഘവൻ പിള്ളയുടെ ഭാര്യ ജാനകിയമ്മ (97) അന്തരിച്ചു. നാരങ്ങാനം മണ്ണാറത്തറ കുടുംബാംഗമാണ്. മക്കൾ: വിജയമ്മ, ഇന്ദിരാദേവി, രമണി, രാജഗോപാലൻ നായർ, ശ്രീദേവി. മരുമക്കൾ: നാരങ്ങാനം ഗോകുലത്തിൽ ഗോപിനാഥൻ പിള്ള, മണ്ണാറവേലിൽ നടരാജൻ നായർ, ഇലന്തൂർ പെരുംമരംനിൽക്കുന്നതിൽ ശ്രീലതാ ദേവി, വടശേരിക്കര പെരുംവിലാക്കാട്ട് പരേതനായ ബാലകൃഷ്ണൻ നായർ. സംസ്കാരം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച 12.30ന് വീട്ടുവളപ്പിൽ.

    Obituary
    News Summary - Obituary Porkkolil Janakiyamma
