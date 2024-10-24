ഐരവൺ വിളയിൽ കിഴക്കേതിൽ വീട്ടിൽ ഭവാനി നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
24 Oct 2024
24 Oct 2024
ഐരവൺ വിളയിൽ കിഴക്കേതിൽ വീട്ടിൽ ഭവാനി നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - obituary news pathanamthitta
കോന്നി: കോന്നി ഐരവൺ വിളയിൽ കിഴക്കേതിൽ വീട്ടിൽ ഭവാനി ( 89) നിര്യാതയായി. സംസ്കാര ചടങ്ങുകൾ ശനിയാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 1 മണിക്ക് കോന്നി ഐരവൺ വീട്ടുവളപ്പിൽ.
ഭർത്താവ്: പരേതനായ റ്റി .എ.നാരായണൻ
മക്കൾ: സാവിത്രി വിശ്വംഭരൻ, തങ്കമണി , ശശി നാരായണൻ (ന്യൂസ് 18 കേരളം റിപ്പോർട്ടർ)
മരുമക്കൾ: നിർമ്മല, തങ്കച്ചൻ, ലതാകുമാരി
