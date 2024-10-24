Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Pathanamthitta
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Oct 2024 1:54 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Oct 2024 1:55 PM GMT

    ഐരവൺ വിളയിൽ കിഴക്കേതിൽ വീട്ടിൽ ഭവാനി നിര്യാതയായി

    ഭവാനി 

    കോന്നി: കോന്നി ഐരവൺ വിളയിൽ കിഴക്കേതിൽ വീട്ടിൽ ഭവാനി ( 89) നിര്യാതയായി. സംസ്കാര ചടങ്ങുകൾ ശനിയാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 1 മണിക്ക് കോന്നി ഐരവൺ വീട്ടുവളപ്പിൽ.

    ഭർത്താവ്: പരേതനായ റ്റി .എ.നാരായണൻ

    മക്കൾ: സാവിത്രി വിശ്വംഭരൻ, തങ്കമണി , ശശി നാരായണൻ (ന്യൂസ് 18 കേരളം റിപ്പോർട്ടർ)

    മരുമക്കൾ: നിർമ്മല, തങ്കച്ചൻ, ലതാകുമാരി

