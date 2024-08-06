Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Pathanamthitta
    6 Aug 2024 4:09 AM GMT
    6 Aug 2024 4:09 AM GMT

    നിരണം ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്ത് മുൻ പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് ലത പ്രസാദ് അന്തരിച്ചു

    Lata Prasad
    തിരുവല്ല: നിരണം ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്ത് മുൻ പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് കൂറ്റുനടയിൽ ദേവീ പ്രസാദം വീട്ടിൽ ലത പ്രസാദ് (55) അന്തരിച്ചു. തുടർച്ചയായി അഞ്ചുതവണ ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്ത് അംഗം ആയിരുന്നു. രണ്ടുതവണ ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്ത് പ്രസിഡന്‍റും ഒരുതവണ വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്‍റുമായിരുന്നു.

    അർബുദ ബാധിതയായി രണ്ടു വർഷമായി ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. ഇന്ന് പുലർച്ചെ രണ്ടരയോടെ പരുമലയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിലായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. സംസ്കാരം പിന്നീട്.

    Lata Prasad
    News Summary - Niranam panchayat former president Lata Prasad passed away
