    Pathanamthitta
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Dec 2024 10:18 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Dec 2024 10:18 PM IST

    നാരങ്ങാനം അസി. പോസ്റ്റ് മാസ്റ്റർ വി.കെ സുരേഷ് നിര്യാതനായി

    VK Suresh, Naranjanam Post Office
    നാരങ്ങാനം അസിസ്റ്റന്‍റ് പോസ്റ്റ് മാസ്റ്റർ തോട്ടമൺ, വാളിക്കൽ വി.കെ സുരേഷ് (60) നിര്യാതനായി. (മംഗളം റാന്നി ഏരിയ മുൻ ലേഖകനാണ്). സംസ്കാരം ഞായറാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്കഴിഞ്ഞ് മൂന്നിന് വീട്ടുവളപ്പിൽ നടക്കും. മൃതദേഹം രാവിലെ 9 മുതൽ 10 വരെ നാരങ്ങാനം പോസ്റ്റ് ഓഫിസ് സമീപം പൊതുദര്‍ശനത്തിന് വെക്കും. വി.കെ രാജഗോപാൽ, വി.കെ കൃഷ്ണകുമാരി, വി.കെ ശശികല, പരേതയായ വി.സി ശാന്തകുമാരി എന്നിവർ സഹോദരങ്ങളാണ്.

    TAGS:Obituary NewsVK SureshNaranjanam Post Office
    News Summary - Naranjanam Asst Postmaster VK Suresh passed away
