Madhyamam
    Pathanamthitta
    Posted On
    12 March 2025 4:24 PM IST
    Updated On
    12 March 2025 4:25 PM IST

    മുഹമ്മദ് ഇബ്രാഹിം നിര്യാതനായി

    Muhammed Ibrahim
    പത്തനംതിട്ട: ആനപ്പാറ കുട്ടിക്കാരൻ വീട്ടിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് ഇബ്രാഹിം(80) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: ലൈല ഇബ്രാഹിം. മക്കൾ: ജുഫാലി മുഹമ്മദ് (താലൂക്ക് ഓഫീസ്, കോഴഞ്ചേരി), അനസ് മുഹമ്മദ് (ന്യൂസിലൻഡ്), അൻഹു മുഹമ്മദ് (നെസ്റ്റ് സോഫ്ട്‌വെയർ, എറണാകുളം). മരുമക്കൾ: റുബീന നാസർ(ഗവ. ഹയർസെക്കന്‍ററി സ്കtൾ അടൂർ), നസിയ അനസ് (ന്യൂസിലൻഡ്),ഷിഫ (ഐ.എൽ.എം പബ്ലിക് സ്കൂൾ എറണാകുളം). ഖബറടക്കം ബുധനാഴ്ച വൈകു​േന്നരം 7.30ന് കുലശേഖരപതി ജമാഅത്ത്​ ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

