Madhyamam
    Pathanamthitta
    date_range 20 Aug 2025 8:56 PM IST
    date_range 20 Aug 2025 8:56 PM IST

    മനീഷ് ബി. കൃഷ്ണൻ നിര്യാതനായി

    Maneesh B Krishnan
    റാന്നി: റാന്നി തോട്ടമൺ പാങ്ങാട്ട് ബാലകൃഷ്ണപ്പണിക്കാരുടെ മകൻ മനീഷ് ബി. കൃഷ്ണൻ (34) നിര്യാതനായി. മാതാവ്: തങ്കമ്മ പി.ജി, സഹോദരി: മഞ്ജിമ ബി. കൃഷ്ണൻ. സംസ്കാരം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വൈകിട്ട് 3.30ന് വീട്ടുവളപ്പിൽ.

