മനീഷ് ബി. കൃഷ്ണൻ നിര്യാതനായി

Posted Ondate_range 20 Aug 2025 8:56 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Aug 2025 8:56 PM IST
മനീഷ് ബി. കൃഷ്ണൻ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Manish B. Krishnan passes away
റാന്നി: റാന്നി തോട്ടമൺ പാങ്ങാട്ട് ബാലകൃഷ്ണപ്പണിക്കാരുടെ മകൻ മനീഷ് ബി. കൃഷ്ണൻ (34) നിര്യാതനായി. മാതാവ്: തങ്കമ്മ പി.ജി, സഹോദരി: മഞ്ജിമ ബി. കൃഷ്ണൻ. സംസ്കാരം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വൈകിട്ട് 3.30ന് വീട്ടുവളപ്പിൽ.
