അംബാലിക തമ്പുരാട്ടി നിര്യാതയായി

Posted Ondate_range 23 July 2025 12:25 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 July 2025 12:25 PM IST
അംബാലിക തമ്പുരാട്ടി നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Ambalika Thamburatty passes away
പന്തളം: വടക്കേ മുറി പുത്തൻകോയിക്കൽ കൊട്ടാരത്തിൽ ഇളയ തമ്പുരാട്ടി അംബാലിക തമ്പുരാട്ടി (94) നിര്യാതയായി. പന്തളം കൈപ്പുഴ വടക്കേ മുറി പുത്തൻകോയിക്കൽ പരേതയായ ലക്ഷ്മിതമ്പുരാട്ടിയുടെയും കിടങ്ങൂർ ഓശ്ശേരി രാമൻ നമ്പൂതിരിയുടെയും മകളാണ്.
സ്വാതന്ത്രസമര സേനാനി എർണൂർ നീലകണ്ഠൻ നമ്പൂതിരിയുടെ പത്നിയാണ്. മകൾ: ദീപാവർമ. മരുമകൻ: വേണുഗോപാൽ. സംസ്കാരം ബുധനാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് ശേഷം.
