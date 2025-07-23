Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Pathanamthitta
    Posted On
    date_range 23 July 2025 12:25 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 July 2025 12:25 PM IST

    അംബാലിക തമ്പുരാട്ടി നിര്യാതയായി

    അംബാലിക തമ്പുരാട്ടി നിര്യാതയായി
    പന്തളം: വടക്കേ മുറി പുത്തൻകോയിക്കൽ കൊട്ടാരത്തിൽ ഇളയ തമ്പുരാട്ടി അംബാലിക തമ്പുരാട്ടി (94) നിര്യാതയായി. പന്തളം കൈപ്പുഴ വടക്കേ മുറി പുത്തൻകോയിക്കൽ പരേതയായ ലക്ഷ്മിതമ്പുരാട്ടിയുടെയും കിടങ്ങൂർ ഓശ്ശേരി രാമൻ നമ്പൂതിരിയുടെയും മകളാണ്.

    സ്വാതന്ത്രസമര സേനാനി എർണൂർ നീലകണ്ഠൻ നമ്പൂതിരിയുടെ പത്നിയാണ്. മകൾ: ദീപാവർമ. മരുമകൻ: വേണുഗോപാൽ. സംസ്കാരം ബുധനാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് ശേഷം.

    TAGS:Pathanamthittapandalampasses away
    News Summary - Ambalika Thamburatty passes away
