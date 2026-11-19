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ഐഷാ ബീവി നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Aisha Beevi passes away
കോട്ടാങ്ങൽ: താഴത്തെ തെക്കേതിൽ ടി.എ. അബ്ദുൽ റഹ്മാന്റെ ഭാര്യ ഐഷാ ബീവി (76) നിര്യാതയായി. കോട്ടയം കുമ്മനം ചാത്തൻ കുട്ടുമാലിൽ കുടുംബാംഗമാണ്. മക്കൾ: ഷൈലജ ബീവി, ഷക്കീല ബീവി, കാസിം റാവുത്തർ, ഇസ്മായിൽ റാവുത്തർ (ഇരുവരും ബിസിനസ്).
മരുമക്കൾ: മജീദ് ടി.എ (റിട്ട. ജില്ല കോടതി പത്തനംതിട്ട), പരേതനായ അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ് ആലപ്ര (റിട്ട. എ.എസ്.ഐ. പീരുമേട് പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷൻ), നിസ ബീഗം സീതക്കുളം, സനൂജ എ.എച്ച് ആലക്ക പറമ്പിൽ (മുൻസിഫ് കോടതി പൊൻകുന്നം).
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