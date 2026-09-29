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Madhyamam
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    പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി ബഹ്‌റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി ബഹ്‌റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    മനാമ: പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി ജയചന്ദ്രൻ കരുണാകരൻ (60) ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ബഹ്‌റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: സുമ പരേശ്വരൻ നായർ. മകൾ: അതുല്യ. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ട് പോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു.

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    News Summary - Pathanamthitta native passes away in Bahrain
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