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പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Pathanamthitta native passes away in Bahrain
മനാമ: പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി ജയചന്ദ്രൻ കരുണാകരൻ (60) ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: സുമ പരേശ്വരൻ നായർ. മകൾ: അതുല്യ. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ട് പോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു.
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