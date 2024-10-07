Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 7 Oct 2024 7:09 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 Oct 2024 7:09 AM GMT
പറമ്പത്ത് കുഞ്ഞബ്ദുല്ല ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Parambath Kunjabdullah Haji passed away
മനാമ: ദീർഘകാല പ്രവാസിയും തണ്ണീർ പന്തലിലെ വ്യാപാരിയുമായിരുന്ന കടമേരി പറമ്പത്ത് കുഞ്ഞബ്ദുല്ല ഹാജി (79) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: ആയിഷ (പരേത). മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് (ഈസിഡേ തണ്ണീർപന്തൽ), ലത്തീഫ് (ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം ബഹ്റൈൻ), മുജീബ്, റൈഹാനത്ത്, അബീറ. മരുമക്കൾ: നാസർ മേമുണ്ട (ബഹ്റൈൻ), നാസർ ചേരാപുരം (ബഹ്റൈൻ), നൗഷിറ എടച്ചേരി, മുംതാസ് ബീഗം കോട്ടപ്പള്ളി (ബഹ്റൈൻ), ഡോ. ഷഹീൻ യൂസഫ് കൂരാച്ചുണ്ട്. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: മൊയ്തു താവോടി, കരീം പറമ്പത്ത് (ഖത്തർ), കുഞ്ഞയിശ, പരേതയായ കുഞ്ഞാമി എളമ്പിലാട്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story