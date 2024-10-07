Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightപ​റ​മ്പ​ത്ത്...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Oct 2024 7:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Oct 2024 7:09 AM GMT

    പ​റ​മ്പ​ത്ത് കു​ഞ്ഞ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ഹാ​ജി നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കു​ഞ്ഞ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ഹാ​ജി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കു​ഞ്ഞ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ഹാ​ജി

    മ​നാ​മ: ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ല പ്ര​വാ​സി​യും ത​ണ്ണീ​ർ പ​ന്ത​ലി​ലെ വ്യാ​പാ​രി​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന കടമേരി പ​റ​മ്പ​ത്ത് കു​ഞ്ഞ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ഹാ​ജി (79) നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ഭാ​ര്യ: ആ​യി​ഷ (പ​രേ​ത). മ​ക്ക​ൾ: മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് (ഈ​സി​ഡേ ത​ണ്ണീ​ർ​പ​ന്ത​ൽ), ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് (ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് മാ​ധ്യ​മം ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ), മു​ജീ​ബ്, റൈ​ഹാ​ന​ത്ത്, അ​ബീ​റ. മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: നാ​സ​ർ മേ​മു​ണ്ട (ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ), നാ​സ​ർ ചേ​രാ​പു​രം (ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ), നൗ​ഷി​റ എ​ട​ച്ചേ​രി, മും​താ​സ് ബീ​ഗം കോ​ട്ട​പ്പ​ള്ളി (ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ), ഡോ. ​ഷ​ഹീ​ൻ യൂ​സ​ഫ് കൂ​രാ​ച്ചു​ണ്ട്. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: മൊ​യ്തു താ​വോ​ടി, ക​രീം പ​റ​മ്പ​ത്ത് (ഖ​ത്ത​ർ), കു​ഞ്ഞ​യി​ശ, പ​രേ​ത​യാ​യ കു​ഞ്ഞാ​മി എ​ള​മ്പി​ലാ​ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsObituary News
    News Summary - Parambath Kunjabdullah Haji passed away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick