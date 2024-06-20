Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Jun 2024 9:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Jun 2024 9:48 AM GMT

    പറമ്പടി മൊയ്തീൻ നിര്യാതനായി

    പറമ്പടി മൊയ്തീൻ നിര്യാതനായി
    ചെലവൂർ: പറമ്പടി മൊയ്തീൻ (74) നിര്യാതനായി. മക്കൾ: യാസർ (ആർ.ടി.എ ദുബായ്), അൻവർ, അസ്കർ (ഇരുവരും ബിസിനസ്),ജാഫർ (ഐ. ടി സീനിയർ മാനേജർ, മാധ്യമം) മരുമക്കൾ: നിഷാന എരഞ്ഞിപ്പാലം, നജ് വ കൊണ്ടോട്ടി, ദിൽഷാന (വെള്ളിമാട്കുന്ന്) ഹസ്ന (മെഡിക്കൽ ഓഫിസർ തേറ്റമല വയനാട്). മയ്യത്ത് നമസ്കാരം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാത്രി 7.30 ന് ചെലവൂർ പള്ളിത്താഴം ജുമാ മസ്ജിദിൽ.

    TAGS:obituary newsKozhikode
    News Summary - Parambadi Moitheen passed away
