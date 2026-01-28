Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Jan 2026 4:26 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Jan 2026 4:36 PM IST
News Summary - Shanti Saji passes away
ബംഗളൂരു: പാലക്കാട് കോരംചിറ പുത്തൻപുരയിൽ കുടുംബാംഗം ഷാന്റി സജി (49) ബംഗളൂരുവില് വെച്ച് നിര്യാതയായി. ആര്.ടി. നഗര് സുൽത്താൻ പാളയം താമസം. ഭർത്താവ്: പി.എ. സജി. മക്കൾ: അലീന മരിയ സജി, അലൻ സജി. സംസ്കാരം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ലഷ്മീപുര സെമിത്തേരിയിൽ.
