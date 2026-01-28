Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightPalakkadchevron_rightഷാന്‍റി സജി...
    Palakkad
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Jan 2026 4:26 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Jan 2026 4:36 PM IST

    ഷാന്‍റി സജി നിര്യാതയായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Shanti Saji
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ബംഗളൂരു: പാലക്കാട്‌ കോരംചിറ പുത്തൻപുരയിൽ കുടുംബാംഗം ഷാന്‍റി സജി (49) ബംഗളൂരുവില്‍ വെച്ച് നിര്യാതയായി. ആര്‍.ടി. നഗര്‍ സുൽത്താൻ പാളയം താമസം. ഭർത്താവ്: പി.എ. സജി. മക്കൾ: അലീന മരിയ സജി, അലൻ സജി. സംസ്കാരം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ലഷ്മീപുര സെമിത്തേരിയിൽ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:PalakkadObituary
    News Summary - Shanti Saji passes away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X