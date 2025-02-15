Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Palakkad
    Palakkad
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Feb 2025 9:01 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Feb 2025 9:01 PM IST

    ശശികുമാര്‍ ഷാര്‍ജയില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

    Sasi Kumar
    ആനക്കര: മണ്ണിയംപെരുമ്പലം പേരഴി കിഴക്കേലവളപ്പില്‍ പരേതരായ രാമന്‍ നായരുടെയും ദേവകി കോവിലമ്മയുടെയും മകന്‍ ശശികുമാര്‍ (59) ഷാര്‍ജയില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: പൂര്‍ണിമ. മക്കള്‍: ശീതള്‍. മൃതദേഹം ഞായറാഴ്ച നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കും.

    TAGS:SasikumarSharjahObituary News
    News Summary - Sasikumar passed away in Sharjah
