Posted Ondate_range 15 Feb 2025 9:01 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 Feb 2025 9:01 PM IST
News Summary - Sasikumar passed away in Sharjah
ആനക്കര: മണ്ണിയംപെരുമ്പലം പേരഴി കിഴക്കേലവളപ്പില് പരേതരായ രാമന് നായരുടെയും ദേവകി കോവിലമ്മയുടെയും മകന് ശശികുമാര് (59) ഷാര്ജയില് നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: പൂര്ണിമ. മക്കള്: ശീതള്. മൃതദേഹം ഞായറാഴ്ച നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കും.
