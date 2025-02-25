Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    25 Feb 2025
    ആയിഷുമ്മ നിര്യാതയായി

    ആയിഷുമ്മ നിര്യാതയായി
    കാരക്കാട് പരേതനായ കിഴക്കേതിൽ അവറാൻ ഭാര്യ ആയിഷ(ആച്ചുമ്മ) 85 വയസ്സ് നിര്യാതയായി. കാരക്കാട് ജുമാമസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ ഖബറടക്കി. മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് ബഷീർ,ഹൈദരലി, ഉമ്മർ,നഫീസ,ഖദീജ. മരുമക്കൾ: ഇസ്മായിൽ, ഷക്കീർ, ഹസീന, റസീന,ഷാഹിദ.

