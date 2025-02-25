ആയിഷുമ്മ നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 Feb 2025 11:03 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Feb 2025 11:03 AM IST
ആയിഷുമ്മ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Palakkad death news
കാരക്കാട് പരേതനായ കിഴക്കേതിൽ അവറാൻ ഭാര്യ ആയിഷ(ആച്ചുമ്മ) 85 വയസ്സ് നിര്യാതയായി. കാരക്കാട് ജുമാമസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ ഖബറടക്കി. മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് ബഷീർ,ഹൈദരലി, ഉമ്മർ,നഫീസ,ഖദീജ. മരുമക്കൾ: ഇസ്മായിൽ, ഷക്കീർ, ഹസീന, റസീന,ഷാഹിദ.
