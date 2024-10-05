Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Palakkad
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Oct 2024 1:48 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Oct 2024 1:48 PM GMT

    പരമേശ്വരൻ നമ്പൂതിരി നിര്യാതനായി

    parameswaran namboothiri
    പാലക്കാട്: വാടാനാംകുറുശ്ശി കാരക്കാട് ചൊവ്വല്ലൂർ മന പരേതനായ നീലകണ്ഠൻ നമ്പൂതിരി മാസ്റ്ററുടെ മകൻ പരമേശ്വരൻ നമ്പൂതിരി (റിട്ട. കേരള ഗ്രാമീണ ബാങ്ക് മാനേജർ -72) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: എം.വി. പത്മം (റിട്ട. സീനിയർ മെഡി. ഓഫിസർ - ആയുർവേദം). മകൾ: സവിത (ബംഗളൂരു). മരുമകൻ: പെരികമന ശങ്കരൻ നമ്പൂതിരി (ബംഗളൂരു).

    TAGS:Obituary
    News Summary - Obituary Palakkad Parameswaran Namboothiri
