പരമേശ്വരൻ നമ്പൂതിരി നിര്യാതനായി

Posted Ondate_range 5 Oct 2024 1:48 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 5 Oct 2024 1:48 PM GMT
പരമേശ്വരൻ നമ്പൂതിരി നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Obituary Palakkad Parameswaran Namboothiri
പാലക്കാട്: വാടാനാംകുറുശ്ശി കാരക്കാട് ചൊവ്വല്ലൂർ മന പരേതനായ നീലകണ്ഠൻ നമ്പൂതിരി മാസ്റ്ററുടെ മകൻ പരമേശ്വരൻ നമ്പൂതിരി (റിട്ട. കേരള ഗ്രാമീണ ബാങ്ക് മാനേജർ -72) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: എം.വി. പത്മം (റിട്ട. സീനിയർ മെഡി. ഓഫിസർ - ആയുർവേദം). മകൾ: സവിത (ബംഗളൂരു). മരുമകൻ: പെരികമന ശങ്കരൻ നമ്പൂതിരി (ബംഗളൂരു).
