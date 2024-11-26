Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Palakkad
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Nov 2024 4:39 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Nov 2024 4:39 PM GMT

    കെ.പി. ശശികലയുടെ ഭർത്താവ് വിജയകുമാർ അന്തരിച്ചു

    vijayakumar 887687
    പാലക്കാട്: ഹിന്ദു ഐക്യവേദി നേതാവ് കെ.പി. ശശികലയുടെ ഭർത്താവ് വിജയകുമാർ (കുഞ്ഞുമണി- 70) അന്തരിച്ചു. മക്കൾ: വിജീഷ്, മഹേഷ്, ഗിരീഷ്.

    ശാരീരിക അസ്വസ്ഥതകളെ തുടർന്ന് രണ്ട് ദിവസമായി പട്ടാമ്പിയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. ബുധനാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 11ന് പട്ടാമ്പി മരുതൂരിലെ തറവാട് വീട്ടുവളപ്പിലാണ് സംസ്‌കാരം.

    TAGS:KP SasikalaVijayakumarObituary
    News Summary - KP Sasikalas husband vijayakumar passed away
