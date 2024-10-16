Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Palakkad
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Oct 2024 10:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Oct 2024 10:25 AM GMT

    വീട്ടമ്മ തീവണ്ടി തട്ടി മരിച്ചു

    വീട്ടമ്മ തീവണ്ടി തട്ടി മരിച്ചു
    തൃത്താല: മലമക്കാവ് സ്വദേശിനിയായ വീട്ടമ്മ തീവണ്ടി തട്ടിമരിച്ചു. മലമക്കാവ് കണ്ണംകുഴിയില്‍ ബാലന്‍റെ ഭാര്യമല്ലിക(55) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. തൃത്താലയിലെ ഹോട്ടല്‍ തൊഴിലാളിയായിരുന്ന ഇവര്‍ ഞായറാഴ്ച പതിവ് പോലെ കടയിലേക്ക് പോയതായിരുന്നു.

    തിരിച്ചുവരാഞ്ഞതിനെ തുടർന്ന് നടത്തിയ തിരച്ചിലിലാണ് കൊടുമുണ്ട റെയില്‍വെ ഗേറ്റിന് സമീപം മരിച്ച നിലയില്‍ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. സാമ്പത്തിക പ്രയാസം മൂലം ആത്മഹത്യ​ ചെയ്തതാണെന്നും പറയുന്നുണ്ട്. മക്കൾ: ഗോപാലന്‍, ഗിരീഷ്.

    TAGS:Train AccidentThrithala News
