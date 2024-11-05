Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
5 Nov 2024
5 Nov 2024
ഹൃദയാഘാതം: ഒമാൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Heart attack- Oman expatriate dies in the homeland
ബുറൈമി: ഒമാനിലെ ബുറൈമി മാർക്കറ്റിൽ ഏറെക്കാലം പച്ചക്കറി കച്ചവടം നടത്തിയിരുന്ന പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പട്ടാമ്പിക്കടുത്ത് വല്ലപ്പുഴകളത്തിൽ സലാം (58) ആണ് ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെത്തുടർന്ന് മരിച്ചത്.
പിതാവ്: കുഞ്ഞിമൊയ്തീൻ. മാതാവ്: സൈനബ. ഭാര്യ: റംല. ഏഴു മക്കളുണ്ട്. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: നാസർ, അഫീഫ് (ബുറൈമി). ഖബറടക്കം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാവിലെ പതിനൊന്നുമണിക്ക് വല്ലപ്പുഴ ചെമ്മൻകുഴി ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ നടത്തുമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
