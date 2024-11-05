Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Palakkad
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Nov 2024 1:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Nov 2024 1:31 AM GMT

    ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം: ഒ​മാ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    സ​ലാം
    സ​ലാം

    ബു​റൈ​മി: ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ ബു​റൈ​മി മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ൽ ഏ​റെ​ക്കാ​ലം പ​ച്ച​ക്ക​റി ക​ച്ച​വ​ടം ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. പ​ട്ടാ​മ്പി​ക്ക​ടു​ത്ത് വ​ല്ല​പ്പു​ഴ​ക​ള​ത്തി​ൽ സ​ലാം (58) ആ​ണ് ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    പി​താ​വ്: കു​ഞ്ഞി​മൊ​യ്‌​തീ​ൻ. മാ​താ​വ്: സൈ​ന​ബ. ഭാ​ര്യ: റം​ല. ഏ​ഴു മ​ക്ക​ളു​ണ്ട്. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: നാ​സ​ർ, അ​ഫീ​ഫ് (ബു​റൈ​മി). ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കം ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ പ​തി​നൊ​ന്നു​മ​ണി​ക്ക് വ​ല്ല​പ്പു​ഴ ചെ​മ്മ​ൻ​കു​ഴി ഖ​ബ​ർ​സ്ഥാ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന് ബ​ന്ധു​ക്ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsExpatriateObituary News
