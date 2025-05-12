Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    12 May 2025 4:06 PM IST
    12 May 2025 4:07 PM IST

    ഒമാന്‍ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ഒമാന്‍ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിൽ പ്രാസിയായ കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. മത്രയില്‍ ഫോട്ടോ സ്റ്റുഡിയോ നടത്തിയിരുന്നയാളും പ്രശസ്ത സംഗീതജ്ഞനുമായ ത​ലശ്ശേരി മാളിയേക്കൽ ജലീലന്റെ മകൻ മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാജഹാൻ (ഷാജി-50) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    മസ്കത്തിലെ അറിയപ്പെടുന്ന കീ ബോർഡ് ആർട്ടിസ്റ്റായിരുന്നു. മസ്തിഷ്കാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ഏകദേശം മൂന്നാഴ്ച്ചയോളം ഒമാനിലെ ഖൗല ആശുപത്രിയിലായിരുന്ന ഇദ്ദേഹത്തെ മാർച്ച് 31ന് രാത്രിയാണ് തുടർചികിത്സക്കായി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയത്. മാതാവ്: ആയിഷ ജലീൽ. ഭാര്യ: രേഷ്മ ശൈഖ്. മക്കൾ: റൈഹാൻ ഷാജി, അയാൻ ഷാജി. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ലാമിയാ റജീസ്, റമീൻ ജലീൽ.

