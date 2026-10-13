കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശിയായ പ്രവാസി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശിയായ പ്രവാസി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Oman Malayali Passes Away
മസ്കത്ത്: കോട്ടയം എരുമേലി സ്വദേശി ഷമീം ബഷീർ തടത്തിപ്പറമ്പിൽ (48) മസ്കത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ അഞ്ചിനായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം.
ഭാര്യ ഫൗസിയ മസ്കത്തിലെ കലാകാരിയും അൽനദാ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിലെ നഴ്സുമാണ്. മക്കൾ: ഷിഫാനിയ, ഷിഫാൻ. കുടുംബസമേതം മസ്കത്തിലെ വാദി അദൈയിലാണ് താമസം.
മരണാനന്തര നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള തയ്യാറെടുപ്പിലാണെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
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