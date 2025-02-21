Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Obituaries
    date_range 21 Feb 2025 1:47 PM IST
    date_range 21 Feb 2025 1:48 PM IST

    ബത്​ഹയിലെ താമസസ്ഥലത്ത്​ മലയാളി മരിച്ചു

    ഹരിദാസൻ

    റിയാദ്: മലയാളി ബത്​ഹയിലെ താമസസ്ഥലത്ത്​ മരിച്ചു. മലപ്പുറം പുൽപ്പറ്റ തൃപ്പനച്ചി പാലക്കാട്ടെ കൈത്തൊട്ടിൽ ഹരിദാസൻ (68) ആണ്​ മരിച്ചത്​. പരേതരായ രാമൻ, ചെല്ല കുട്ടി ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ചന്ദ്രവതി. മക്കൾ: അനീഷാന്തൻ, അജിത്, അരുൺ ദാസ്.

    മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽകൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളുമായി റിയാദ് കെ.എം.സി.സി മലപ്പുറം ജില്ലാ വെൽഫെയർ വിങ്​ ചെയർമാൻ റഫീഖ് ചെറുമുക്ക്, ജനറൽ കൺവീനർ റിയാസ് ചിങ്ങത്ത്, ജാഫർ വീമ്പൂർ, മനോജ്‌ എന്നിവർ രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Obit Saudi
    News Summary - A Malayali died at his residence in Batha
