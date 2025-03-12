Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightമുഹമ്മദ് ഇബ്രാഹിം...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 12 March 2025 3:49 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 March 2025 3:49 PM IST

    മുഹമ്മദ് ഇബ്രാഹിം നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    muhammed ibrahim
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മുഹമ്മദ് ഇബ്രാഹിം

    പത്തനംതിട്ട: ആനപ്പാറ കുട്ടിക്കാരൻ വീട്ടിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് ഇബ്രാഹിം(80) നിര്യാതനായി.

    ഭാര്യ: ലൈല ഇബ്രാഹീം. മക്കൾ: ജുഫാലി മുഹമ്മദ് (താലൂക്ക് ഓഫിസ്, കോഴഞ്ചേരി), അനസ് മുഹമ്മദ് (ന്യൂസിലാന്‍റ്), അൻഹു മുഹമ്മദ് (നെസ്റ്റ് സോഫ്ട്‌വെയർ, എറണാകുളം).

    മരുമക്കൾ: റുബീന നാസർ (ഗവ. ഹയർസെക്കൻഡറി സ്ക്കൂൾ അടൂർ), നസിയ അനസ് (ന്യൂസിലാന്‍റ്), ഷിഫ (ഐ.എൽ.എം പബ്ലിക് സ്കൂൾ എറണാകുളം). ഖബറടക്കം ബുധനാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് 7.30 ന്​ കുലശേഖരപതി ജമാഅത്ത്​ ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ നടക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Obituary NewsObituary
    News Summary - obituary news
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X