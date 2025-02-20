മധു നിവാസിൽ അച്യുതൻ നായർ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 20 Feb 2025 10:48 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Feb 2025 10:48 AM IST
News Summary - Achyuthan Nair passed away in Madhu Niwas
കൊയിലാണ്ടി. കുറുവങ്ങാട് മാവിൻ ചുവട്ടിൽ മധു നിവാസിൽ (തുരുത്തിയിൽ) അച്യുതൻ നായർ (87) നിര്യാതനായി. വിമുക്ത ഭടനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: കമലാക്ഷി അമ്മ. മക്കൾ: ഷിബു (ഇലക്ട്രോണിക് മെക്കാനിക്), ഷീബ (അധ്യാപിക, ഉണ്ണികുളം ഗവ.യു.പി സ്കൂൾ) മരുമക്കൾ: രാഞ്ജിനി പൂക്കാട് (ബ്യൂട്ടീഷ്യൻ), ജയകൃഷ്ണൻ കൊടമന,(റിട്ട. പ്രധാന അധ്യാപകൻ, ചെയർമാൻ സൗഖ്യ ഉണ്ണികുളം).
