Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightസി​വി​ൽ സ​പ്ലൈ​സ്...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Feb 2025 8:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Feb 2025 8:28 AM IST

    സി​വി​ൽ സ​പ്ലൈ​സ് ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സി​വി​ൽ സ​പ്ലൈ​സ് ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ശ്രീ​ധ​ര​മൂ​ർ​ത്തി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കു​ട​ക് ജി​ല്ല ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ -സി​വി​ൽ സ​പ്ലൈ​സ് ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ശ്രീ​ധ​ര​മൂ​ർ​ത്തി (59) മ​ടി​ക്കേ​രി​യി​ലെ ത​ന്റെ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    രാ​വി​ലെ 11.30ഓ​ടെ യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ക​സേ​ര​യി​ൽ ഇ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ ഉ​ട​ൻ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ​മാ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ച​താ​യി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    ചി​ത്ര​ദു​ർ​ഗ ജി​ല്ല​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യ ശ്രീ​ധ​ര​മൂ​ർ​ത്തി 28 ദി​വ​സം മു​മ്പാ​ണ് കു​ട​ക് ജി​ല്ല ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ-​സി​വി​ൽ സ​പ്ലൈ​സ് വ​കു​പ്പി​ന്റെ ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റാ​യി ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsObituary News
    News Summary - Obituary News
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X