Madhyamam
    ഓ​ടു​ന്ന ബ​സി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    Janith Shetty
    ജ​നി​ത് ഷെ​ട്ടി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള നി​റ്റെ​യി​ൽ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ കോ​ള​ജ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി ഓ​ടു​ന്ന ബ​സി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. കാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ബി.​എ​സ്സി ര​ണ്ടാം വ​ർ​ഷ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി എ. ​ജ​നി​ത് ഷെ​ട്ടി​യാ​ണ് (19) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. തെ​റി​ച്ചു​വീ​ണ് അ​തേ ബ​സി​ന്റെ പി​ൻ​ച​ക്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക​ടി​യി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ടാ​ണ് ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മ​രി​ച്ചു.

