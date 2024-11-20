Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Districts
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 5:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 5:32 AM GMT

    ശബരിമല തീർത്ഥാടകൻ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു

    ശബരിമല തീർത്ഥാടകൻ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു
    ശബരിമല : ശബരിമല ദർശനത്തിനു ശേഷം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങിയ തീർത്ഥാടകൻ ചെങ്ങന്നൂരിൽ വച്ച് ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു. ആന്ധ്രപ്രദേശ് നെല്ലൂർ സ്വദേശി ഇരുക്ക ബ്രഹ്മയ (45) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ബുധനാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെയോടെ ചെങ്ങന്നൂർ റെയിൽവേ സ്റ്റേഷന് സമീപം വെച്ച് കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ ഇയാളെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരണം സംഭവിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. മേൽ നടപടികൾക്കായി മൃതദേഹം കോട്ടയം മെഡിക്കൽ കോളേജ് ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.

    TAGS:Obit NewsPathanam Thitta
