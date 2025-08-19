Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
19 Aug 2025 1:10 PM IST
19 Aug 2025 1:10 PM IST
അബ്ദുസ്സമദ് നിര്യാതനായി
ഗൂഡല്ലൂർ: സമസ്ത മുശാവറ അംഗം പരേതനായ എം.എം. ബഷീർ മുസ്ലിയാരുടെ മകൻ വേങ്ങര ചേരൂർ സ്വദേശി മണ്ടോട്ടിൽ അബ്ദുൽ സമദ് (65) നിര്യാതനായി. ഗൂഡല്ലൂരിലെ പഴയ സൗഭാഗ്യ ടെക് സ്റ്റൈൽസ് ഉടമയും നിലവിലെ ദർശൻ ടെക്സ്റ്റൈൽസ് ഉടമയുമാണ്.
ഭാര്യ: സൈനബ. മക്കൾ: ഹബീബ്, നജീബ, നസീബ, നദീദ, ഖദീജ സരിൻ. മരുമക്കൾ: സംഷീർ, ഇല്യാസ്, സാനി, റഫീഖ്.
