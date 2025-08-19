Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightഅബ്ദുസ്സമദ്...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Aug 2025 1:10 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Aug 2025 1:10 PM IST

    അബ്ദുസ്സമദ് നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അബ്ദുസ്സമദ് നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    ഗൂഡല്ലൂർ: സമസ്ത മുശാവറ അംഗം പരേതനായ എം.എം. ബഷീർ മുസ്‍ലിയാരുടെ മകൻ വേങ്ങര ചേരൂർ സ്വദേശി മണ്ടോട്ടിൽ അബ്ദുൽ സമദ് (65) നിര്യാതനായി. ഗൂഡല്ലൂരിലെ പഴയ സൗഭാഗ്യ ടെക് സ്റ്റൈൽസ് ഉടമയും നിലവിലെ ദർശൻ ടെക്സ്റ്റൈൽസ് ഉടമയുമാണ്.

    ഭാര്യ: സൈനബ. മക്കൾ: ഹബീബ്, നജീബ, നസീബ, നദീദ, ഖദീജ സരിൻ. മരുമക്കൾ: സംഷീർ, ഇല്യാസ്, സാനി, റഫീഖ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Malayalam NewsObituary
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X