Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Jan 2026 2:24 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Jan 2026 2:25 PM IST

    കദീജ ഹജ്ജുമ്മ നിര്യാതയായി

    കദീജ ഹജ്ജുമ്മ നിര്യാതയായി
    കദീജ ഹജ്ജുമ്മ

    Listen to this Article

    പൊന്മള (മലപ്പുറം): പള്ളിപ്പടിയിലെ പരേതനായ അവുലാൻ കുഞ്ഞിമുഹമ്മദിന്റെ ഭാര്യ കദീജ ഹജ്ജുമ്മ അത്തിമണ്ണിൽ (83) നിര്യാതയായി.

    മക്കൾ: മെഹ്റുന്നിസ, ആസിയ, ഷെരീഫ, സിറാജ് അലി (ചീഫ് ഫിനാൻസ് ഓഫിസർ, മാധ്യമം), മറിയം ബീവി, അശ്റഫ്, റഹ്മത്ത്, സജീന, നിശാഹത്ത്.

    മയ്യിത്ത് നമസ്‌കാരം ബുധനാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരം അഞ്ചു​ മണിക്ക് പൊന്മള വലിയ ജുമാ മസ്ജിദിൽ.

