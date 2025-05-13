Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 13 May 2025 3:10 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 May 2025 3:10 PM IST

    വെ​ളു​ത്തേ​ട​ത്ത് റു​ഖി​യ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി

    വെ​ളു​ത്തേ​ട​ത്ത് റു​ഖി​യ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി
    കോഴിക്കോട്: മാ​യ​നാ​ട് മ​ഹ​ല്ല് ജു​മാ മ​സ്ജി​ദ് വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് മാ​മു​ക്കോ​യ മാ​സ്റ്റ​റു​ടെ ഭാ​ര്യ വെ​ളു​ത്തേ​ട​ത്ത് റു​ഖി​യ (71) നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: സാ​ബി​റ, ഹാ​രി​സ്, ഫൗ​സി​യ (അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക, ജെ.​ഡി.​റ്റി), അ​ന​സ്, ഹ​സീ​ന (അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക, കോ​ട്ടാം പ​റ​മ്പ്).

    മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ സ​ലാം (റോ​യ​ൽ), മു​നീ​ബ് റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ (പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പൽ ഓ​റി​യ​ന്റ​ൽ സ്കൂ​ൾ), ന​ജീ​ബ് (ഹി​മാ​യ​ത്തു​ൽ ഇ​സ്‍ലാം എ​ച്ച്.എ​സ്.എ​സ്), റ​ഷീ​ല (മ​ർ​ക​സ് സ്കൂ​ൾ),​ റ​ജീ​ന.

    TAGS:Obitury newsKozhikode
