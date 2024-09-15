Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    15 Sep 2024 5:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    15 Sep 2024 5:05 AM GMT

    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം മ​രി​ച്ചു

    Obit news
    അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ചെ​റു​മ​ല കി​ഴൂർ മൂ​ലംതോ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം മ​ര​ിച്ചു. കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ദ്നാ​ൻ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ൽ വെ​ച്ചാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മ​ര​ണം. പു​തി​യോ​ട്ടി​ൽ അ​മ്മ​തി​ന്‍റെ മ​ക​ൾ അ​സ്മ​യാ​ണ് ഭാ​ര്യ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഹാ​ഷിം, ഹ​ക്കീം, ഹ​ബീ​ബ്. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി വ​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Obit newsKuwait News
