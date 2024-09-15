Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 15 Sep 2024 5:05 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 15 Sep 2024 5:05 AM GMT
കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Obit news
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കോഴിക്കോട് ചെറുമല കിഴൂർ മൂലംതോട് സ്വദേശി അബ്ദുറഹ്മാൻ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു. കുവൈത്തിലെ അദ്നാൻ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ വെച്ചായിരുന്നു മരണം. പുതിയോട്ടിൽ അമ്മതിന്റെ മകൾ അസ്മയാണ് ഭാര്യ. മക്കൾ: ഹാഷിം, ഹക്കീം, ഹബീബ്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി വരുന്നു.
