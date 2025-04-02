Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 2 April 2025 2:10 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 April 2025 2:10 PM IST

    കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    മ​നാ​മ: കൊ​ല്ലം ക​രു​നാ​ഗ​പ്പ​ള്ളി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഖാ​ദ​ർ(60) ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. സ​ന​ദി​നെ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പൗ​ര​ന്‍റെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തു വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ​ക്ഷാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കി​ടെ മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    News Summary - kollam native died in bahrain
