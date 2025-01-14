Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    14 Jan 2025 7:36 AM IST
    14 Jan 2025 7:36 AM IST

    യു.​പി പ്ര​യാ​ഗ​രാ​ജ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ലെ ഒ​രു ക​ൺ​സ്ട്ര​ക്ഷ​ൻ ക​മ്പ​നി തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു
    Dhananjay Singh
    ധ​ന​ഞ്ജ​യ് സി​ങ്

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ: ഉ​ത്ത​ർ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ് പ്ര​യാ​ഗ​രാ​ജ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ധ​ന​ഞ്ജ​യ് സി​ങ്​ (45) ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ക​ടു​ത്ത നെ​ഞ്ചു​വേ​ദ​ന അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് മു​വാ​സ​ത് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും മ​ര​ച്ചു. ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ലെ ഒ​രു ക​ൺ​സ്ട്ര​ക്ഷ​ൻ ക​മ്പ​നി തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മു​വാ​സ​ത് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി മോ​ർ​ച്ച​റി​യി​ൽ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ജ​ന​സേ​വ​ന വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ സ​ലിം ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പി​താ​വ്: ലാ​ൽ ബ​ഹാ​ദൂ​ർ, മാ​താ​വ്: ചാ​ബി ദേ​വി, ഭാ​ര്യ: ച​ന്ദ്രാ​വ​തി ദേ​വി.

    News Summary - native of UP Prayagaraj passed away in Jubail
