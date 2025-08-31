മാതൃഭൂമി ന്യൂസ് സീനിയർ ക്യാമറാമാന്‍ പ്രജോഷ് കുമാര്‍ അന്തരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
മാതൃഭൂമി ന്യൂസ് സീനിയർ ക്യാമറാമാന് പ്രജോഷ് കുമാര് അന്തരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Mathrubhumi News Cameraman Prajosh Kumar Passes Away
കോഴിക്കോട്: മാതൃഭൂമി ന്യൂസ് സീനിയര് ക്യാമറാമാന് ബാലുശ്ശേരി വട്ടോളി ബസാര് പുതിയേടത്ത് പ്രജോഷ് കുമാര് (45) അന്തരിച്ചു. ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടര്ന്നായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ കരുണാകരന് നായര്, അമ്മ: ശകുന്തള. ഭാര്യ: ഷിനി. മക്കള്: അവനി, അഖിയ, നൈതിക് ജോഷ്.
