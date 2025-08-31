Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    31 Aug 2025 11:22 AM IST
    Updated On
    31 Aug 2025 11:22 AM IST

    മാതൃഭൂമി ന്യൂസ് സീനിയർ ക്യാമറാമാന്‍ പ്രജോഷ് കുമാര്‍ അന്തരിച്ചു

    മാതൃഭൂമി ന്യൂസ് സീനിയർ ക്യാമറാമാന്‍ പ്രജോഷ് കുമാര്‍ അന്തരിച്ചു
    പ്രജോഷ് കുമാര്‍

    കോഴിക്കോട്: മാതൃഭൂമി ന്യൂസ് സീനിയര്‍ ക്യാമറാമാന്‍ ബാലുശ്ശേരി വട്ടോളി ബസാര്‍ പുതിയേടത്ത് പ്രജോഷ് കുമാര്‍ (45) അന്തരിച്ചു. ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്നായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ കരുണാകരന്‍ നായര്‍, അമ്മ: ശകുന്തള. ഭാര്യ: ഷിനി. മക്കള്‍: അവനി, അഖിയ, നൈതിക് ജോഷ്.

    TAGS:Kerala NewsObituary
