Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Oct 2025 4:10 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Oct 2025 4:10 PM IST

    മലയാളി യുവാവ് ബഹ്റൈനിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

    Amal Pulakkunnath
    അമൽ പുലക്കുന്നത്ത്

    Listen to this Article

    മനാമ: പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവിനെ ബഹ്റൈനിൽ താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. മണ്ണാർക്കാട് സ്വദേശി അമൽ പുലക്കുന്നത്ത് (28) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ബഹ്റൈനിൽ ഇലക്ട്രീഷനായി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: പ്രമോദ്. മാതാവ്: തുളസി. നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ ബി.കെ.എസ്.എഫിന്‍റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നു വരുന്നു.

    TAGS:manamapravasideath newobituary in bahrain
    News Summary - Malayali youth found dead in Bahrain
