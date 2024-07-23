Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    23 July 2024 2:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 July 2024 2:15 AM GMT

    മലയാളി അധ്യാപിക ഡെങ്കിപ്പനി ബാധിച്ച് മരിച്ചു

    മലയാളി അധ്യാപിക ഡെങ്കിപ്പനി ബാധിച്ച് മരിച്ചു
    ആല്‍ഫിമോൾ

    ബംഗളൂരു: മലയാളി അധ്യാപിക ബംഗളൂരുവില്‍ ഡെങ്കിപ്പനിയെത്തുടർന്ന് മരിച്ചു. രാമങ്കരി കവലയ്ക്കല്‍ പി.കെ. വർഗീസിന്റെയും ഷൂബി മോളുടെയും മകള്‍ ആല്‍ഫിമോളാണ് (24) മരിച്ചത്.

    11 ദിവസമായി ബംഗളൂരുവിലെ സെന്റ് ഫിലോമിനാ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ തീവ്ര പരിചരണ വിഭാഗത്തില്‍ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. ബംഗളൂരുവില്‍ എം.എസ്‌സി പഠനം പൂർത്തിയാക്കി ദയ കോളജില്‍ അധ്യാപികയായി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:obituarydengue fever
