അബൂദബിയിൽ പനി ബാധിച്ച് മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചു

Posted Ondate_range 18 Jan 2026 6:09 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Jan 2026 6:09 AM IST
അബൂദബിയിൽ പനി ബാധിച്ച് മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Malayali student dies of fever in Abu Dhabi
അബൂദബി: പനി ബാധിച്ചു ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥി അബൂദബിയിൽ മരിച്ചു.
ബനിയാസ് ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇന്റർനാഷണൽ സ്കൂൾ മൂന്നാം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥിയും പെരുമ്പാവൂർ കരുവാട്ട് ഇർഫാൻ - അസ്ന ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകനുമായ ഫൈസാൻ (8) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. പനി ബാധിച്ച് അബൂദബി ശൈഖ് ഖലീഫ മെഡിക്കൽ സിറ്റിയിലെ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.
ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10.30 ഓടെ പെരുമ്പാവൂർ വട്ടക്കാട്ടുപടി ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ ഖബറടക്കും. സഹോദരൻ: സയാൻ.
