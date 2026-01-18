Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    അബൂദബിയിൽ പനി ബാധിച്ച് മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചു

    അബൂദബിയിൽ പനി ബാധിച്ച് മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചു
    ഫൈസാൻ

    അബൂദബി: പനി ബാധിച്ചു ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥി അബൂദബിയിൽ മരിച്ചു.

    ബനിയാസ് ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇന്റർനാഷണൽ സ്കൂൾ മൂന്നാം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥിയും പെരുമ്പാവൂർ കരുവാട്ട് ഇർഫാൻ - അസ്‌ന ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകനുമായ ഫൈസാൻ (8) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. പനി ബാധിച്ച് അബൂദബി ശൈഖ് ഖലീഫ മെഡിക്കൽ സിറ്റിയിലെ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.

    ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10.30 ഓടെ പെരുമ്പാവൂർ വട്ടക്കാട്ടുപടി ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ ഖബറടക്കും. സഹോദരൻ: സയാൻ.

