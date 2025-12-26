Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightഷാർജയിൽ മലയാളി...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Dec 2025 5:20 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Dec 2025 5:20 PM IST

    ഷാർജയിൽ മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥിനി മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഷാർജയിൽ മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥിനി മരിച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ആയിഷ മറിയം

    Listen to this Article

    ഷാർജ: മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥിനി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. കണ്ണൂർ പാപ്പിനിശേരി സ്വദേശിനി ആയിഷ മറിയം (17) ആണ്​ മരിച്ചത്​. ദേഹസ്വാസ്ഥ്യം തോന്നിയ ഉടൻ ഷാർജയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരണം സംഭവിച്ചിരുന്നു.

    ഹൃദയഘാതം ആയിരുന്നു മരണകാരണം. ഷാർജ പൊലീസ് മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം നടപടികൾക്ക് ശേഷം നാട്ടിലേക്ക്​ കൊണ്ട് പോകും എന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

    ഷാർജ ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ വിദ്യാർഥിനിയായ ആയിഷ പ്ലസ് വൺ വിദ്യാർഥിയാണ്​. പിതാവ് മുഹമ്മദ്‌ സൈഫ്, മാതാവ് റുബീന സൈഫ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:diesMalayali studentUAESharjah
    News Summary - Malayali student dies in Sharjah
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X