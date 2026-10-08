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    മലയാളി ബാലിക ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

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    മലയാളി ബാലിക ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി
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    ദോഹ: തൃശൂർ പാവറട്ടി വെണ്മനാട് സബീജിന്റെ മകൾ നൂഹ (മൂന്നര വയസ്സ്) ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. അസുഖബാധിതയായി മൂന്നാഴ്ചയോളം തീവ്ര പരിചരണ വിഭാഗത്തിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.

    വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 12ഓടെയാണ് മരണം. മാതാവ്: ഫയ സബീജ്. സഹോദരിമാർ: അസ് വ, ദിയ, നൈറ. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ഇശാഅ് നമസ്കാരത്തിനു ശേഷം അബൂഹമൂർ മസ്ജിദിൽ ഖബറടക്കും.

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