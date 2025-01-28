Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    28 Jan 2025 10:12 AM IST
    മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വ ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ പ​യ്യോ​ളി​യി​ലെ മു​ൻ മു​സ്​​ലിം ലീ​ഗ് നേ​താ​വ് കാ​ട്ടൊ​ടി കു​ഞ്ഞ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ ഡോ. ​ആ​ദി​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല (41) ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. പ​ത്ത് വ​ർ​ത്തോ​ള​മാ​യി എ​ച്ച്.​എ.​എ​ൽ ഷാ​ഫി ന​ഗ​റി​ൽ ക്ലി​നി​ക് ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രി​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി എ​ച്ച്.​എ.​എ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ ട്രോ​മ കെ​യ​ർ കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​റാ​ണ്. മാ​താ​വ്: വ​ഹീ​ദ. ഭാ​ര്യ: ഡോ. ​റ​സ്മി​യ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ദ​യാ​ൻ, ഐ​ദി​ൻ. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: ആ​വാ​സ് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല, അ​നൂ​ഷ.

