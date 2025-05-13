Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightMalappuramchevron_rightവെള്ളിമാട് പറമ്പ്...
    Malappuram
    Posted On
    date_range 13 May 2025 7:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 May 2025 7:46 AM IST

    വെള്ളിമാട് പറമ്പ് ഹൗസിൽ സക്കീന നിര്യാതയായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വെള്ളിമാട് പറമ്പ് ഹൗസിൽ സക്കീന നിര്യാതയായി
    cancel

    വെള്ളിമാട്കുന്ന്: വെള്ളിമാട് പറമ്പ് ഹൗസിൽ സീതിയുടെയും ഫാത്തിമയുടെയും മകൾ സക്കീന (56) നിര്യാതയായി. ഭർത്താവ് നങ്ങാറിയിൽ അബ്ദുൽ റസാഖ്. മക്കൾ: ഷഫീഖ് (ദുബൈ), റാഷി, ഷർമിന. മരുമക്കൾ: സാദിഖ് (വെസ്റ്റ്ഹിൽ), സഹ്റ, ഷംന. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ്, സക്കീർ, ഷമീന, സിറാജ്. മയ്യത്ത് നമസ്കാരം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 11 മണിക്ക് കാഞ്ഞിരത്തിങ്ങൽ ജുമുഅത്ത് പള്ളിയിൽ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Obituary
    News Summary - Vellimad paramb house Sakkeena passed away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X