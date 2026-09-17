Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Posted On
    date_range
    Updated On
    date_range

    ഉമ്മർ ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഉമ്മർ ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    അയിരൂർ (മലപ്പുറം): കളത്തിങ്ങൾ (കണ്ട്രായിൽ) ഉമ്മർ ഹാജി (83) നിര്യാതനായി ഭാര്യ: ഫാത്തിമ്മ, മകൾ : ഷാജഹാൻ (ഒമാൻ) സെമീറ , സഹീർ (ആസ്‌ട്രേലിയ), ഹാഷിം (ദുബൈ ) മരുമക്കൾ: ഫസലു റഹ്‌മാൻ (കോടത്തൂർ ) ലൈല, ജിംഷീന ,സുനീന, ഖബറടക്കം നാളെ (വെള്ളി) കാലത്ത് 11 മണിക്ക് അയിരൂർ ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    News Summary - Umar Haji Passes Away
    Next Story
    X