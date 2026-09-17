ഉമ്മർ ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായി

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ഉമ്മർ ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Umar Haji Passes Away
അയിരൂർ (മലപ്പുറം): കളത്തിങ്ങൾ (കണ്ട്രായിൽ) ഉമ്മർ ഹാജി (83) നിര്യാതനായി ഭാര്യ: ഫാത്തിമ്മ, മകൾ : ഷാജഹാൻ (ഒമാൻ) സെമീറ , സഹീർ (ആസ്ട്രേലിയ), ഹാഷിം (ദുബൈ ) മരുമക്കൾ: ഫസലു റഹ്മാൻ (കോടത്തൂർ ) ലൈല, ജിംഷീന ,സുനീന, ഖബറടക്കം നാളെ (വെള്ളി) കാലത്ത് 11 മണിക്ക് അയിരൂർ ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ
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