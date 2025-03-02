ന്യൂമോണിയ ബാധിച്ച് രണ്ടര വയസ്സുകാരൻ മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 2 March 2025 9:30 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 March 2025 9:25 PM IST
ന്യൂമോണിയ ബാധിച്ച് രണ്ടര വയസ്സുകാരൻ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - two and half year old boy died dueo to pneumonia
ചങ്ങരംകുളം: ന്യൂമോണിയ ബാധിച്ച് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന കുഞ്ഞ് മരിച്ചു. മലപ്പുറം ചങ്ങരംകുളം പവിട്ടപ്പുറം മഠത്തിൽ പറമ്പിൽ ഷൗക്കത്തിന്റെയും, അധ്യാപികയായ നസീമയുടെയും മകൻ ആദം (രണ്ടര) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. കോക്കൂർ പാവിട്ടപ്പുറം ജുമാമസ്ജിദിൽ കബറടക്കം നടന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story