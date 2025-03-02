Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightMalappuramchevron_rightന്യൂമോണിയ ബാധിച്ച്...
    Malappuram
    Posted On
    date_range 2 March 2025 9:30 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 March 2025 9:25 PM IST

    ന്യൂമോണിയ ബാധിച്ച് രണ്ടര വയസ്സുകാരൻ മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    adam
    cancel
    ചങ്ങരംകുളം: ന്യൂമോണിയ ബാധിച്ച് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന കുഞ്ഞ് മരിച്ചു. മലപ്പുറം ചങ്ങരംകുളം പവിട്ടപ്പുറം മഠത്തിൽ പറമ്പിൽ ഷൗക്കത്തിന്റെയും, അധ്യാപികയായ നസീമയുടെയും മകൻ ആദം (രണ്ടര) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. കോക്കൂർ പാവിട്ടപ്പുറം ജുമാമസ്ജിദിൽ കബറടക്കം നടന്നു.
    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Pneumoniadeath newsObituary
    News Summary - two and half year old boy died dueo to pneumonia
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X