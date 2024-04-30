Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Malappuram
    Posted On
    30 April 2024 1:59 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 April 2024 1:59 AM GMT

    തങ്കം നിര്യാതയായി

    തങ്കം നിര്യാതയായി
    തിരൂർ: സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകനായ വി. അപ്പു മാസ്റ്ററുടെ ഭാര്യ തങ്കം (77) നിര്യാതയായി. മക്കൾ: രാധാകൃഷ്ണൻ (റിട്ട. ചീഫ് സബ് എഡിറ്റർ, മാധ്യമം) രമേഷ് (ഡയറക്ടർ, ലിയോണിഡാസ് ഫാർമസ്യൂട്ടിക്കൽ സ് ) രജിത, രമ.

    ജാമാതാക്കൾ: ഗംഗാധരൻ ( ബാലുശ്ശേരി) സത്യൻ (അന്നശ്ശേരി). സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: മോഹൻദാസ് ,വേണു ഗോപാൽ, പരേതനായ ഗിരീഷ് കുമാർ. സംസ്കാരം ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് മൂന്ന് മണിക്ക് തിരൂർ ജില്ല ആശുപത്രിക്ക് സമീപമുള്ള തറവാട് ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ.

