Madhyamam
    Malappuram
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Jan 2025 12:06 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Jan 2025 12:06 AM IST

    മസാജ് യന്ത്രത്തിൽനിന്ന് ഷോക്കേറ്റ് വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചു

    nihal 98798
    തിരൂരങ്ങാടി: മസാജ് യന്ത്രത്തിൽനിന്ന് ഷോക്കേറ്റ് വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചു. ചെമ്മാട് സി.കെ നഗർ സ്വദേശി അഴുവളപ്പിൽ വഹാബ്-നസീമ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൻ മുഹമ്മദ് നിഹാൽ (14) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം രാത്രി എട്ടിന് കുണ്ടൂരിലുള്ള മാതാവിന്‍റെ വീട്ടിൽവെച്ചാണ് സംഭവം.

    മസാജ് യന്ത്രം പ്രവർത്തിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ ഷോക്കേൽക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. വീട്ടുകാർ ഉടനെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരിച്ചു. തിരൂരങ്ങാടി ഗവ. ഹയർ സെക്കൻഡറി സ്കൂൾ ഒമ്പതാം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥിയാണ് നിഹാൽ.

    TAGS:death news
    News Summary - student died of shock from the massage machine
