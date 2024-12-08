മലപ്പുറം വാഴക്കാട് മഠത്തിൽ ഷാദാബ് നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
മലപ്പുറം വാഴക്കാട് മഠത്തിൽ ഷാദാബ് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Shadab passed away
കോഴിക്കോട്: മലപ്പുറം വാഴക്കാട് മഠത്തിൽ ഷാദാബ് (14) മരണപ്പെട്ടു. മീഡിയവൺ ചീഫ് ബ്രോഡ്കാസ്റ്റ് ജേണലിസ്റ്റ് മുജീബുറഹ്മാന്റെ മകനാണ്. ജി.എച്ച്.എസ്.എസ് വാഴക്കാട് ഒമ്പതാംക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥിയാണ്.
ഖബറടക്കം നാളെ രാവിലെ 11ന് ആക്കോട് ജുമാ മസ്ജിദിൽ. മാതാവ് ബിശാറ മുജീബ്. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അമാന റഹ്മ, മെഹ്താബ്, ഷാസാദ്.
