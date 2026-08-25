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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightMalappuramchevron_rightസൈനബ നിര്യാതയായി
    Malappuram
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Aug 2026 6:03 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Aug 2026 6:03 PM IST

    സൈനബ നിര്യാതയായി

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    സൈനബ നിര്യാതയായി
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    തിരൂർ: പരേതനായ ചിറക്കൽ ഉണ്ണിൻ കുട്ടിയുടെ ഭാര്യ ചേലാട്ട് സൈനബ (89) നിര്യാതയായി.

    മക്കൾ: അഷറഫ് (Director -Grand Hypermarkets & Imara Health Care, ഖത്തർ), ഷരീഫ് (Director of Manjoora resort Waynad & Soulmed healthcare, മാധ്യമം മലപ്പുറം മുൻ റീജനൽ മാനേജർ), റസാഖ് (പി.ഡബ്ല്യു.ഡി), ജലീൽ (ഖത്തർ), ഫാറൂക് (Safar travels, Tirur), കദീജ, മറിയ, ജമീല.

    മരുമക്കൾ: റാഫി പുത്തൻ തെരു, മുഹമ്മദ് കുട്ടി തിരൂർ, അഷറഫ് മാങ്ങാട്ടിരി, ആബിദ, ജാസ്മിൻ, ഹസീന, സീനത്ത്, സുഹറ. ഖബറടക്കം ബുധനാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ഒമ്പതിന് ചെമ്പ്ര ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

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    TAGS:Obituary
    News Summary - Sainaba passed away
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