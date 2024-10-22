Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Malappuram
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Oct 2024 7:53 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Oct 2024 7:53 AM GMT

    തലാപ്പിൽ അബ്ദുട്ടി നിര്യാതനായി

    ചങ്ങരംകുളം: പന്താവൂർ കക്കിടിക്കൽ തലാപ്പിൽ അബ്ദുട്ടി (67) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: ടി.വി. ഫാത്തിമ. മകൾ: ടി. നാദിറ. മരുമകൻ: എൻ.പി. ഷഫീഖ് (കാഞ്ഞിരത്താണി).

    ഖബറടക്കം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് മൂന്ന് മണിക്ക് കുന്നത്ത് പള്ളി ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

    sidekick