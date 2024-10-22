തലാപ്പിൽ അബ്ദുട്ടി നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 22 Oct 2024 7:53 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 22 Oct 2024 7:53 AM GMT
തലാപ്പിൽ അബ്ദുട്ടി നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Obituary Thalappil Abdutty
ചങ്ങരംകുളം: പന്താവൂർ കക്കിടിക്കൽ തലാപ്പിൽ അബ്ദുട്ടി (67) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: ടി.വി. ഫാത്തിമ. മകൾ: ടി. നാദിറ. മരുമകൻ: എൻ.പി. ഷഫീഖ് (കാഞ്ഞിരത്താണി).
ഖബറടക്കം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് മൂന്ന് മണിക്ക് കുന്നത്ത് പള്ളി ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story