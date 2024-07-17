Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightMalappuramchevron_rightസേതുമാധവൻ നായർ...
    Malappuram
    Posted On
    date_range 17 July 2024 11:44 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 July 2024 12:03 PM GMT

    സേതുമാധവൻ നായർ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സേതുമാധവൻ നായർ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    ഐക്കരപ്പടി: ചെറാപ്പാടം മുണ്ടക്കൽ വീട്ടിൽ ഉള്ളാട്ടിൽ സേതുമാധവൻ നായർ(90) നിര്യാതനായി. കടലുണ്ടി സർവിസ് സഹകരണ ബേങ്ക് മുൻ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ ശാരദ (റിട്ട. അധ്യാപിക, ആർ.എച്ച്.എസ് വൈദ്യരങ്ങാടി). മകൻ: സതീശ് കുമാർ (സ്റ്റാർ പൈപ്സ് ​സ്റ്റേറ്റ് ഹെഡ്). മരുമകൾ: സിന്ധു (മുക്കം മാമ്പറ്റ). സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: രാധ, പങ്കജം, രാജലക്ഷ്മി (ഒലിപ്രം കടവ്). സംസ്കാരം നാളെ രാവിലെ എട്ടുമണിക്ക് വീട്ടുവളപ്പിൽ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:obituary
    News Summary - obituary sethumadhavan
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick