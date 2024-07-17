സേതുമാധവൻ നായർ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 17 July 2024 11:44 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 17 July 2024 12:03 PM GMT
സേതുമാധവൻ നായർ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
ഐക്കരപ്പടി: ചെറാപ്പാടം മുണ്ടക്കൽ വീട്ടിൽ ഉള്ളാട്ടിൽ സേതുമാധവൻ നായർ(90) നിര്യാതനായി. കടലുണ്ടി സർവിസ് സഹകരണ ബേങ്ക് മുൻ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ ശാരദ (റിട്ട. അധ്യാപിക, ആർ.എച്ച്.എസ് വൈദ്യരങ്ങാടി). മകൻ: സതീശ് കുമാർ (സ്റ്റാർ പൈപ്സ് സ്റ്റേറ്റ് ഹെഡ്). മരുമകൾ: സിന്ധു (മുക്കം മാമ്പറ്റ). സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: രാധ, പങ്കജം, രാജലക്ഷ്മി (ഒലിപ്രം കടവ്). സംസ്കാരം നാളെ രാവിലെ എട്ടുമണിക്ക് വീട്ടുവളപ്പിൽ.
