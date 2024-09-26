തെക്കേപുരക്കൽ രാവുണ്ണി നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
26 Sep 2024
Updated Ondate_range 26 Sep 2024 8:24 AM GMT
തെക്കേപുരക്കൽ രാവുണ്ണി നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Obituary Ravunni Valanchery
വളാഞ്ചേരി (മലപ്പുറം: കാശാംകുന്ന് താമസിക്കുന്ന തെക്കേപുരക്കൽ രാവുണ്ണി (68) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: സരോജിനി. മക്കൾ: സരസ്വതി, സൗമിനി, രാമദാസ്. മരുമകൾ: ഷിജി. പേരമക്കൾ: ഗോപിക, ഗോകു.
