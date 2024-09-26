Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightMalappuramchevron_rightതെക്കേപുരക്കൽ രാവുണ്ണി...
    Malappuram
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Sep 2024 8:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Sep 2024 8:24 AM GMT

    തെക്കേപുരക്കൽ രാവുണ്ണി നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ravunni 8768778a
    cancel

    വളാഞ്ചേരി (മലപ്പുറം: കാശാംകുന്ന് താമസിക്കുന്ന തെക്കേപുരക്കൽ രാവുണ്ണി (68) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: സരോജിനി. മക്കൾ: സരസ്വതി, സൗമിനി, രാമദാസ്. മരുമകൾ: ഷിജി. പേരമക്കൾ: ഗോപിക, ഗോകു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Obituary
    News Summary - Obituary Ravunni Valanchery
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick